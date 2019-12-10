Sudan 1-2 Kenya

Kenya Harambee Stars rallied from a goal down to beat Sudan 2-1 at Lugogo and reach the last eight of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Hassan Abdallah and Oscar Wamalwa scored to cancel out Muhammad Namir strike for Sudan.

Namir put the Falcons of Jeddah in the lead at the half hour mark as they went into the break on top.

Abdallah restored parity for the defending champions in the 65th minute and with less than fifteen minutes to the final whistle, Wamalwa won it with a well-timed header.

Without banned Francis Kimanzi in the dugout, his assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno did the job just like the former had promised.

Kenya are now on six points in Group B, three better than Tanzania who won 1-0 against Zanzibar in the other game of the day.