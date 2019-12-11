Eritrea 0-2 Uganda

Uganda Cranes reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after beating Eritrea 2-0 at Lugogo.

Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza scored in the second half to break Eritreans’ resilience.

Jonathan McKinstry made several changes to the starting eleven with Steven Mukwala, Paul Mbowa, Joel Mutakubwa and Abdul Karim Watambala all getting slots in the team.

There were few chances in the first stanza with Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mukwala missing target by inches while at the other end, Mutakubwa made an excellent save to deny the Eritreans.

It took fifteen minutes after the break to get the opener from Kasozi whose attempt from over 25 yards found its way into the net after taking a slight deflection.

Two changes were made with Joachim Ojera and Joel Madondo replacing Mukwala and Viane Ssekajugo respectively and the former’s directness offered another option to the attack.

He won a free kick on the edge and from it; Cranes won a penalty which Kizza converted to put the game safely in Cranes’ hand.

Cranes now lead Group A with 9 points while Djibouti lie third with three points.

Djibouti, winners against Burundi in the first game are now second with four points.

Uganda finishes their group games with a game against Djibouti on Sunday.