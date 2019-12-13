Uganda Premier League outfit Proline Football Club has loaned striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega to Estonia Top premier league club Paide Linnemeeskond on a two year deal.

The development was confirmed via a press statement released on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Lubega featured for Proline the first half of the 2019-202 Uganda Premier League season scoring three goals.

Sport.orf.at Edrisa ‘Torres’ Lubega

Nick-named Torres after the Spaniard Fernando Torres, Lubega lifted Proline from the second tier FUFA Big League to the top flight in the 2015-2016 season, scoring 21 goals that season to finish as top scorer.

He was loaned to Austrian second tier league at Floridsdorfer AC, scoring 9 goals in 38 games during the 2017-2018 season.

The following season (2018-2019), he was again loaned to SV Ried, netting one goal in 17 matches before returning back to his parent club (Proline).

Internationally, Lubega made his senior debut with the Uganda Cranes team on 27 January 2016, coming on as a 79th minute substitute for Erisa Ssekisambu in a 1 all draw with Zimbabwe in the African Nations Championship group Stages.

About Paide Linnameeskond:



According to Wikipedia, Paide Linnameeskond is a football club based in Paide, Estonia.

They compete in the Meistriliiga, the top flight of Estonian football.

The club’s home ground is Paide linnastaadion.

It was founded in 2004, the club has played in the Meistriliiga since 2009 and have never been relegated from the Estonian top division.