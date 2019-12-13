2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup (Group A):

Burundi 0-1 Somalia

Somalia Djibouti 0-3 Eritrea

Somalia registered their first win of the tournament at the on-going 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The horn of Africa country overcame Burundi 1-0 during the second of the double header group A duel played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

Omar Abdulahi half volley in the 40th minute was the all-important goal for Somalia before a passionate crowd.

This was Somalia’s first win at the tournament that takes them to four points from three matches.

Earlier, Eritrea out-muscled Djibouti 3-0 during another group A encounter to go second on 7 points behind hosts, Uganda.

Last group A matches:

Somalia will face Eritrea on Sunday with the winner joining already qualified Uganda.

Only a draw with be good enough for Eritea who are already on six points.

Uganda Cranes will take on already eliminated Djibouti in Sunday’s second game at 4 PM.