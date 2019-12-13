2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup (Group A):

Djibouti 0-3 Eritrea

Eritrea Burundi 0-1 Somalia

Eritrea registered their second victory at the on-going 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

A 3-0 comprehensive win over neigbhours Djibouti at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo gave Eritrea the comfortable win in a match played under scorching sunny conditions.

Ali Suleman Ibrahim scored a brace and Isayas Abreham Goytom got the other goal.

Goytom scored the opening goal after 11 minutes for the quick lead.

Suleman’s first of the two goals arrived after 69 minutes before his second 10 minutes to the full time mark.

Djibouti’s Fouad Moussa had a goal disallowed for off-side in the 32nd minute.

Four minutes later, Saleh Bourhan’s free-kick from 35 yards flew way over the

In the second game of the day, Somalia overcame a 10 man Burundi side 1-0 to register their first win of the championship.

Omar Abdulahi scored the lone goal in the 40th minute with a well taken half volley.

This was the fourth defeat of Somalia in as many games of the championship.

Last group A matches:

Somalia will face Eritrea on Sunday with the winner joining already qualified Uganda.

Only a draw with be good enough for Eritea who are already on six points.

Uganda Cranes will take on already eliminated Djibouti in Sunday’s second game at 4 PM.

Team Line Ups:

Djibouti XI: Innocent Mbonihaukoye (G.K), Mohamed Fouad, Hassan Moussa, Abdoulkader Djama, Mohamed Bourhan (Captain), Ali Youssouf, Saleh Bourhan, Hamza Abdi, Yabe Siad, Hassan Warsama

Subs: Haroun Mohamed, Kassim Abdourahman, Nasradin Abdi (G.K), Ahmed Youssouf, Adeleh Ali (G.K), Fahmi Moussa, Mohamed Salem, Mahdi Houssein

Head coach: Julien Mette (Djibouti)

Eritrea XI: Solomun Haile Kibrom (G.K), Mubarek Kelifa, Robel Teklemichael (Captain), Ali Suleman Ibrahim, Isayas Abreham Goytom, Ablelom Teklezghi, Solomon Abel Okbay, Filmon Grmay Weldeyohannes, Robel Kidane, Filmon Semere

Subs: Abdulahi Abdurahman Kelifa (G.K), Michael Habte Gebremesqel, Nahom Awet Mehari, Nahom Tadese Mekonen, Biniam Mengsteab Adhanom, Yosief Mebrahtu Tekleab, Henok Michael Girmay, Deyben Gbtsawi Hintseab, Ismael Sultan Jahar

Head Coach: Elfrem Haile Alemseghed (Eritrea)

Match Officials: