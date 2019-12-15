Airtel Fufa 2019 Player of the year Allan Okello paid tribute to coaches Mike Mutebi and Abdallah Mubiru after being crowned at Munyonyo.

Mutebi is his current coach at KCCA while Mubiru coached him at Kibuli SS and also took him to Lugogo where he joined the junior side from which he graduated.

“Thank you so much and praise to the most high,” he posted on Facebook.

I want to thank coach Mike (Mutebi) so much for the believe he had not only in me but my fellow young players at KCCA and making us what we are today.

I also want to thank coach Tembo and Abdallah Mubiru from the start at Kibuli to KCCA U-17. You guys never gave made me to give up, never to look down as well.

He also played tribute to his uncle, Bob Obira a retired footballer, Richard Malinga, Barnabas Ssebuyungo and many others that have played a big role in his career so far.

Okello beat fellow KCCA teammate Mustafa Kizza and Bright Anukani of Proline to the gong that saw him drive away in Subaru and prize money worth Ugx. 1 million.