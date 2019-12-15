Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry confirmed the starting eleven against Djibouti during the final group A match in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at the StarTimes Stadium Lugogo on Sunday evening.

Defenders John Revita and Paul Willa return to the starting line up after being rested in the previous game against Eritrea.

Halid Lwaliwa and Mustafa Kizza are rested in central defence and left back roles respectively.

Paul Mbowa replaces Kizza at left back as Musitafa Mujuzi moves to central defence to partner with Revita.

Youngster Karim Watambala makes a come back to the starting team to play in the midfield department alongside Nicolas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Busoga United forward Joel Madondo, Wakiso Giants’ Viane Sekajugo and URA pint sized winger Joachim Ojera all start.

Midfielders Allan Okello, Bright Anukani, Shafiq Kagimu and striker Fahad Bayo who started in the first two games are rested as well as KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

Uganda Cranes has already qualified to the semi-finals.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK, Kyetume), Paul Willa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), John Revita (KCCA), Paul Mbowa (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Joachim Ojera (URA), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants)

Subs:Charles Lukwago (GK, KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Okello (KCCA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Ben Ocen (Police), Steven Mukwala (Maroons)