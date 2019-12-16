18th Inter-University Games:

16th – 20th December 2019

At University of Kisubi (Unik)

Theme: “Celebrating Sports and Science Innovation”

The 18th Inter-University Games have started at the University of Kisubi on Monday, 16th December 2019.

A number of universities as many as 20 are competing in several sports disciplines riding along the theme of “Celebrating Sports and Science Innovation”.

A number of games are being competed in ranging from indoor games as Chess, Badminton, Scrabble, Darts and Table Tennis to outdoor sports activities asFootball (men and women), Netball, Basketball (men and women), Rugby (7’s), Handball (men and women), Lawn Tennis (boys and girls), swimming, Volleyball, Woodball and Athletics.

Hosts University of Kisubi (UNIK) had a brilliant start during a group C duel with a 1-0 win against 10-man Gulu University courtesy of Keith “Owen” Kutamba’s strike in the opening stanza.

Davis Kanyola was red carded for a wild tackle towards the end of the game played at St Mary’s College Kisubi main ground.

UNIK head coach Allan Ponsiano Kabonge believes the opening day victory is a big impetus to their title aspirations.

As a debutant university, we are humbled for the win on match day one. I thank the players. We look set the next game as we build the momentum. Allan Kabonge Kivewala, University of Kisubi Football head coach

University of Kisubi Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ssebuufu is overwhelmed for hosting such games of this magnitude, a basis of measure for growth and popularity.

UNIVERSITY OF KISUBI (UNIK) IS HUMBLED TO HOST THE INTER-UNIVERSITY GAMES IN 2019. as a young university, it is a dream come true for the growth of the university. Prof. John Ssebuufu, Vice Chancellor of University of Kisubi

UNIK is in group C of boy’s football alongside Gulu University, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) and the reigning University Football League champions Uganda Christian University (UCU).

The opening day also witnessed a couple of games played in woodball, netball, football, badminton, handball and tennis.

The venues for the games and accomodation are within University of Kisubi, St Mary’s Kisubi, Kisubi Savio Primary School, Kisubi Seminary, Kisubi Technical, Entebbe Insistute Club and Entebbe Cricket Oval (Kakeeka).

The Entebbe Cricket Oval will be the venue for athletics.

Ndejje University are the reigning overall champions.

Some of the Games Fixtures:

