18th Inter-University Games:
- 16th – 20th December 2019
- At University of Kisubi (Unik)
Theme: “Celebrating Sports and Science Innovation”
The 18th Inter-University Games have started at the University of Kisubi on Monday, 16th December 2019.
A number of universities as many as 20 are competing in several sports disciplines riding along the theme of “Celebrating Sports and Science Innovation”.
A number of games are being competed in ranging from indoor games as Chess, Badminton, Scrabble, Darts and Table Tennis to outdoor sports activities asFootball (men and women), Netball, Basketball (men and women), Rugby (7’s), Handball (men and women), Lawn Tennis (boys and girls), swimming, Volleyball, Woodball and Athletics.
Hosts University of Kisubi (UNIK) had a brilliant start during a group C duel with a 1-0 win against 10-man Gulu University courtesy of Keith “Owen” Kutamba’s strike in the opening stanza.
Davis Kanyola was red carded for a wild tackle towards the end of the game played at St Mary’s College Kisubi main ground.
UNIK head coach Allan Ponsiano Kabonge believes the opening day victory is a big impetus to their title aspirations.
As a debutant university, we are humbled for the win on match day one. I thank the players. We look set the next game as we build the momentum.Allan Kabonge Kivewala, University of Kisubi Football head coach
University of Kisubi Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ssebuufu is overwhelmed for hosting such games of this magnitude, a basis of measure for growth and popularity.
UNIVERSITY OF KISUBI (UNIK) IS HUMBLED TO HOST THE INTER-UNIVERSITY GAMES IN 2019. as a young university, it is a dream come true for the growth of the university.Prof. John Ssebuufu, Vice Chancellor of University of Kisubi
UNIK is in group C of boy’s football alongside Gulu University, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) and the reigning University Football League champions Uganda Christian University (UCU).
The opening day also witnessed a couple of games played in woodball, netball, football, badminton, handball and tennis.
The venues for the games and accomodation are within University of Kisubi, St Mary’s Kisubi, Kisubi Savio Primary School, Kisubi Seminary, Kisubi Technical, Entebbe Insistute Club and Entebbe Cricket Oval (Kakeeka).
The Entebbe Cricket Oval will be the venue for athletics.
Ndejje University are the reigning overall champions.
Some of the Games Fixtures:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Badminton:
Men:
- Uganda Christian University Vs Nkumba University
- Gulu University Vs Ndejje University
- Uganda Christian University Vs Gulu University
Women:
- Uganda Christian University Vs Islamic University In Uganda
- Ndejje University Vs Makerere University
Basketball:
Men
- Mbarara University of Science and Technology Vs Nkumba University
- Gulu University Vs Makerere University
Women: Uganda Christian University Vs Uganda Martyrs University
Handball:
Men: Kyambogo University Vs Ndejje University
Women:
- Kyambogo University Vs Nkumba University
- Kampala University Vs Makerere University
Table Tennis:
Men
- Makerere University Vs Muni University
- University Vs Victoria University
- Gulu University Vs Muni University
- Makerere University Business School Vs Makerere University
Women
- Makerere University Business School Vs Islamic University In Uganda
- Uganda Christian University Vs Makerere University
- Ndejje University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Muni University Vs Islamic University In Uganda
Tennis:
Men
- Makerere University Vs Ndejje University
- Victoria University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Victoria University Vs Ndejje University
- Makerere University Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Women:
- Makerere University Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology
- Makerere University Business School Vs Ndejje University
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Badminton – Men
- Makerere University Vs Ndejje University
- Nkumba University Vs Gulu University
- Uganda Christian University Vs Makerere University
Badminton – Women
- Uganda Christian University Vs Nkumba University
- Ndejje University Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Handball – Men
- Makerere University Vs Kampala University
Handball – Women
- Kampala University Vs Kyambogo University
- Makerere University Vs Nkumba University
Table Tennis – Men
- Ndejje University Vs Muni University
- Victoria University Vs Makerere University
- Gulu University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Ndejje University Vs Makerere University
- Muni University Vs Makerere University Business School
Table Tennis – Women:
- Makerere University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Uganda Christian University Vs Islamic University In Uganda
- Muni University Vs Ndejje University
- Uganda Christian University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Islamic University In Uganda Vs Ndejje University
Tennis – Men
- Victoria University Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology
- Makerere University Business School Vs Ndejje University
- Makerere University Vs Makerere University Business School
- Ndejje University Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Tennis – Women
- Mbarara University of Science and Technology Vs Ndejje University
- Makerere University Vs Makerere University Business School
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Badminton – Men
- Nkumba University Vs Makerere University
- Uganda Christian University Vs Ndejje University
Handball – Men
- Kyambogo University Vs Makerere University
- Kampala University Vs Ndejje University
Handball – Women
- Nkumba University Vs Kampala University
Table Tennis – Men
- Makerere University Vs Gulu University
- Victoria University Vs Muni University
- Victoria University Vs Gulu University
Table Tennis – Women:
- Makerere University Business School Vs Muni University
- Islamic University In Uganda Vs Makerere University
- Makerere University Vs Muni University