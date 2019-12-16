The inaugural edition of the CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship will climax on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Uganda.

Three nations that’s Tanzania, Kenya and hosts Uganda are still in contention for the title and one of them will be crowned champions on Tuesday when the tournament comes to an end. It should be noted that the championship is played on a round-robin format and the team with the most points after six games will emerge champions.

Kawowo Sports looks at what each of the aforementioned teams needs to do to emerge champions.

Uganda

Hosts Uganda are still top of the table with ten points in four games and have scored the most number of goals (26).

The team coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has also conceded the fewest number of goals (just one against Tanzania).

Uganda needs just one point in their last group game against Kenya to be crowned champions.

Tanzania

Just like Uganda, Tanzania is still unbeaten and occupy second spot on the log with eight points.

To win the championship, Tanzania needs to win against bottom-placed Djibouti and hope Uganda loses to Kenya.

In addition, if Uganda and Kenya share spoils, Tanzania can still emerge champions if they score at least 15 goals against Djibouti.

Kenya

Kenya has minimal chances of lifting the title and the determination of whether they can do it is not in their hands entirely.

They will need to win against Uganda and hope Djibouti denies Tanzania maximum points on Tuesday.

A win for Kenya will take them to 11 points.

Current table standings