Stanbic Uganda Cup 2019 – 2020 qualifiers: Round 2

Results from matches played on Sunday, 15th December 2019:

Luweero United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Young Simba

Young Simba Lukaya Town Council 1-0 Lugazi Nabugabo

Lugazi Nabugabo Busula 0-1 Kajjansi United

Kajjansi United Kira United 0 (3) – 0 (4) Lugazi Municipal

Lugazi Municipal Super Eagles Lugongwe 0-1 Kiyindi Boys

Kiyindi Boys Hope Foundation 0 (9) – 0 (10) Free Stars

Free Stars Buikwe Red Stars 0 (4) – 0 (5) Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana Butema Soccer Masters Vs Synergy (Not Played)

Simba 0 (2) – 0 (4) Kampala University

Five of the eight games played in the Buganda region round two qualifiers for the 2019 – 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup were determined by penalty shoot outs.

Army side Young Simba eliminated Luweero United 4-2 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time at the Kasaala play-ground.

At the Namulonge playground, Kampala University won by a similar result (4-2) in post-match penalties over Simba (under new management of Uganda Wildlife Authority).

Still normal time had ended all square, 0-0 before kicks from the penalty spot were determined.

Lugazi Municipal progressed to round three after yet another 4-3 post match penalty shoot-out over Kira United following a goal-less stalemate.

In Buikwe, home side Buikwe Red Stars were ejected by Standard High Zana after bowing out 5-4 in post-match penalties to visiting Standard High Zana with regulation time ending 0-0.

At the Ssaza ground in Mityana, home side Hope Foundation fell out 10-9 in a prolonged shoot out to Free Stars after yet another goal-less result in normal time.

The other three matches ended in 1-0 identical scores.

Lukaya Town Council edged visiting Lugazi Nabugabo 1-0 at the Bbulakati play ground.

Busula suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to Kajjansi United in Busula with Umar Kayemba on target for the club christened as “The Potters”.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Lugongwe fell 1-0 at their Kasanda fortress to Kiyindi Boys.

The Butema Soccer Masters against Synergy contest was not played.

Round three will be played on Wednesday, 18th December 2019.

All the games are played on a knock out basis with the objective of getting three clubs that will progress to the round of 64 level.

Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League clubs will kick off at the round of 64 stage.

Proline is the reigning Uganda Cup holder.

The winner of the tournament earns an automatic ticket to represent the county at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Round 3 Fixtures (Wednesday, 18th December 2019):

Young Simba Vs Masaka City – Bombo Barraks – 4 PM

Lukaya Town Council Vs Kajjansi United – Bbulakati – 4 PM

Lugazi Municipal Vs Kiyinda Boys – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi – 4 PM

Free Stars Vs Standard High Zzana – Mukono UCU Playground – 4 PM

Butema Soccer Masters or Synergy Vs Kampala University (Venue to be confirmed) – 4 PM

Round 1 Results:

Standard High Zzana 6-0 Shavie

Shavie Kajjansi United 6-2 Uganda Martyrs SS

Uganda Martyrs SS Kassanda 1-4 Busula

Busula Simba 3-1 Nakifuma United

Nakifuma United Ebenezar Faith 0-2 Hope Foundation

Hope Foundation Busiro United 1-2 Kampala University

Kampala University Manyangwa 0-1 Young Simba

Young Simba Kakiri Town Council 0-1 Super Eagles Lugongowe

Super Eagles Lugongowe Butema Soccer Masters 1-0 Entebbe

Entebbe Buikwe Red Stars 0 (3) – 0 (0) Seeta United

Seeta United Buwambo United 0 (3) – 0 (5) Luweero United

Luweero United Lugazi Nabugabo 3 (5) – 3 (4) Kalagi United

Top scorers: