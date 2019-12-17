CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019:

Semifinal 1: Kenya 1-4 Eritrea

Kenya Eritrea Semifinal 2: Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania – 3:45 PM

*Both games at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named the starting eleven that will start against Tanzania in the semifinals of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday afternoon at the StarTimes Stadium Lugogo in Kampala.

A couple of players return to the starting lineup after being rested in the previous two group stage matches against Eritrea and Djibouti.

First choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, left-back Mustafa Kizza, skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Fahad Bayo, Bright Anukani and newly crowned Airtel FUFA footballer of the year, Allan Okello all return to the starting eleven.

Lukwago starts in goal, Willa and Kizza at the right and left back roles respectively, as Revita and Lwaliwa take up the center back roles.

Kagimu, Anukani, Okello, Ojera are all part of the compacted midfield department.

The quest for goals will be vested unto Ben Ocen and Bayo.

This will be the second semi-final following Kenya and Eritea’s game at the same venue (Lugogo).

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Allan Okello, Joachim Ojera, Fahad Bayo, Ben Ocen

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa, Musitafa Mujuzi, Paul Mbowa, Abdul Karim Watambala, Nicolas Kasozi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Steven Mukwala, Joel Madondo Viane Sekajugo