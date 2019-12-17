2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup:

Semi-final 1: Kenya 1-4 Eritrea

Eritrea is the first country to qualify for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final.

This followed their 4-1 comprehensive victory over Kenya in the first mid-afternoon semi-final of the annual championship at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday.

Kenya fell down to striker Oscar Wamalwa’s own goal in the 18th minute and failed to recover.

Three second half goals from Abel Solomon Okbay, Michael Habte Gebremesqel and Robel Kidane stamped the victory for Eritrea.

Wamalwa pulled back a goal for Kenya but it was not enough to save the Kenyans from the humiliation.

Eritrea deservedly took the lead after Robel Kidane’s shot was deflected into the net by forward Wamalwa past goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo.

Kenya was forced into an early change two minutes to the half hour mark when Isuza Whyvone was introduced for Roy Okal.

A few minutes to the close of business for the opening half, Kenya called for the second change as Antony Wambani came on for Kelvin Kimani.

Eritrea doubled the lead through Okbay’s long range shot from the right wing flew over goalkeeper Odhiambo four minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later, Kenya quickly pulled back a goal through Wamalwa following a a cut back by Lawrence Juma.

Eritrea called for a change on the hour mark when Michael Habte Gebremesqel was introduced for Eyob Grmay Weldeyohannes.

Six minutes later, Gebremesqel scored into the roof of the net from an acute angle on the left for Eritrea’s third goal on the sunny afternoon.

Kenya’s Isuza shot way off target for Eritrea in the 73rd minute.

Kidane made it four for Eritrea in the 75th minute, virtually an icing on the already baked cake.

Eritrean captain Robel Teklemichael was cautioned late in the game by Sudanese referee Sabri Mohamed for a late challenge.

Eritrea majestically walked to the finals and await the winner between hosts Uganda and Tanzania who square off in the second semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Team Line Ups:

Kenya XI: Samuel Odhiambo (G.K), Joash Onyango, Roy Okal, Hassan Abdallah, David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Lawrence Juma, Johnstone Omorwa, Kevin Kimani, Kenneth Muguna, Oscar Wamalwa

Subs: Timothy Odiambo (G.K), Andrew Juma, Isuza Whyvone, Daniel Sakari, Antony Wambani, Moses Mudavidi, Musa Masika, Cliffton Miheso, Timothy Otieno

Head Coach: Francis Kimanzi (Kenya)

Eritrea XI: Solomun Haile Kibrom (G.K), Ismael Sultan Jahar, Robel Teklemichael (Captain), Ali Suleman Ibrahim, Isayas Abreham, Ablelom Teklezghi, Solomon Abel Okbay, Filmon Tumzghi Gebreyohannes, Eyob Grmay Weldeyohannes, Robel Kidane, Filmon Semere

Subs: Abdulahi Abdurhaman Kelifa (G.K), Micheal Habte Gebremesqel, Nahom Awet Mehari, Nahom Tadese Mekonen, Biniam Mengsteab Adhanom, Mubarek Kelifa, Deyben Gbtsawi Hintseab, Yosief Mebrahtu Tekleab

Head coach: Efrem Haile Alemseghed