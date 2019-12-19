Home Football LIVE: Kenya 2-1 Tanzania – 3rd Place Playoff | 2019 CECAFA... Football LIVE: Kenya 2-1 Tanzania – 3rd Place Playoff | 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup Kenya Takes on Tanzania in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup play off at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala City By David Isabirye - December 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Cranes Player Ratings: Uganda 3-0 Eritrea | CECAFA 2019 Football Uganda Cranes lift the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in style Football Tanzania 1-2 Kenya: Harambee Stars take bronze at 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Cranes Player Ratings: Uganda 3-0 Eritrea | CECAFA 2019 December 19, 2019