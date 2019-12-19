2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

Third Place play-off: Tanzania 1-2 Kenya

Kenya Harambee Stars beat traditional arch rivals Tanzania 2-1 during the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup third place play-off match at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

The mid-afternoon game played under scorching sunny conditions witnessed the Kenyans take a 2-0 half time lead through Kenneth Muguna and Hassan Abdallah’s strikes.

Muguna poked the ball past goalkeeper David Robert Mapigano for the early lead on the quarter hour mark.

Abdallah scored the second goal almost in similar fashion with 10 minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Just before Abdallah’s goal, there was the first of the two water breaks because of the scorching sunny conditions.

Tanzania pulled a goal back in the 84th minute through Michael Gadiel Kamagi’s well taken kick from the penalty spot following a handball by Antony Wambani in the forbidden area.

Efforts by Tanzania to equalize the game and force a shoot out were futile.

Wambani cleared off the line and several attempts blocked as Tanzania rallied for the second goal in vain.

Kenya who were the defending champions prior kick off only settled for third place, good enough for bronze medals.

Uganda Cranes play Eritrea in the 2019 final, a repeat of the group A match where the hosts beat the horn of Africa country 2-0 with Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza’s penalty.

Team Line Ups:

Tanzania XI: David Robert Mapigano (G.K), Hassan Salehe Dilunga, Nickson Clement Kibabage, Juma Abdul Jafari Mnyamani, Michael Gadiel Kamagi, Ditram Adgan Nchimbi, Herman Eleuter Mpepo, Bakari Mwamyeto Nondo, Patrick Kelvin Yondani (Captain), Yassin Said Mzamiru, Gerald Jonas Mkunde

Subs: Boniface Metacha Mnata (G.K), Mohammed Hussein Mohammed, Baraka Gamba Majogoro, Lucas Almeida Kikoti, Paul John Nonga, Salehe Gereza Mwaita

Head Coach: Juma Mgunda (Tanzania)

Kenya XI: Samuel Odhiambo (G.K), Joash Onyango (Captain), Antony Wambani, Hassan Abdallah, David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Lawrence Juma, Johnstone Omorwa, Moses Mudavadi, Kenneth Muguna, Oscar Wamalwa

Subs: Timothy Odiambo (G.K), Andrew Juma, Whyvone Isuza, Daniel Sakari, Roy Okal, Kevin Kimani, Musa Masika, Cliffton Miheso, Timothy Otieno

Head coach: Francis Kimanzi

Officials:

Center Referee: Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)

Assistant Referee 1: Suleman Bashiir (Somalia)

Assistant Referee 2: Liban Abdulrazak (Djibouti)

Fourth Official: Ali Sabila (Uganda)

Assessor: Jean Claude Birumushahu (Burundi)

Commissioner: Ali Mwebe (Uganda)

General Coordinator: Yussud Mossi (Burundi)

Media Officer: Andrew Jackson Oryada (Uganda)