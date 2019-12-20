Football managers celebrate the next minute, hour and day lived because of the sensitivity of the job.

For this reason, every game played is envisaged in the mold of a cup final since failure to deliver the desired results could spell doom.

In line with the aforementioned, former Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre sadly fell victim at Pyramids Football Club after failure to win games.

The Egyptian premier league money-bugs officially terminated the employment contract of the Frenchman following a string of poor results.

The decision to terminate Desabre’s contract was reached upon by the club management two days after their 3-2 loss to El Gounah, a club where Uganda Cranes’ player, Allan Kyambadde features.

Pyramids had not secured any victory win at home since October 2019.

To add insult to injury, they had recently lost to Zamalek 2-0 after being held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Aswan.

On the continent, Desabre led Pyramids to their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they are currently leading the Group A table with six points from two games.

Overall, Desabre managed 18 games; won 12 times, drew four and lost two times.

Pyramids FC is also a home to Uganda Cranes winger Abdul Lumala.

He becomes the second former Uganda Cranes coach to be sacked in Egypt after Milutin Sredojevic Micho was shown exit at Zamalek early this month.



Desabre is the fifth coach to be sacked by Pyramids after Alberto Valentim, Ricardo La Volpe, Hossam Hassan and Ramon Diaz.

Despite the brief history for the club that dates back to 2017, the founding year, the club appointed the sixth coach in Abdul-Aziz Abdel-Shafy.

Shafy, a former Al Ahly coach has been appointed as an interim manager, with former Zamalek captain Mahmoud Fathallah as his assistant.

Pyramids is currently eighth on the log standings with only 12 points from as many as 8 matches.

They host their home games at the Cairo Military facility, christened as the 30th June Stadium in Cairo city.

DESABRE BRIEF PROFILE

Date of Birth : Aug 2, 1976

: Aug 2, 1976 Place of Birth : Valence, France

: Valence, France Age : 43

: 43 Nationality : French

: French Trainer Licence : Uefa A License

: Uefa A License Clubs Managed : ESC Rocheville (France) as assistant, ASEC Mimosas (Cote D’Ivoire), CS Garoua (Cameroon), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Clube Recreativo Desportivo Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (United Arab Emirates), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), Ismaily (Egypt), Pyramids – Egypt (July – December 2019)

: ESC Rocheville (France) as assistant, ASEC Mimosas (Cote D’Ivoire), CS Garoua (Cameroon), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Clube Recreativo Desportivo Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (United Arab Emirates), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), Ismaily (Egypt), Pyramids – Egypt (July – December 2019) National Teams: Uganda (December 2017 – July 2019)