The International Rowing Federation, Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron, (FISA) has donated an assortment of equipment worth Shs 150M to the Uganda Rowing Federation (URF).

The donated equipment includes two egometers, 60 pieces of oars (30 pairs) and 30 rowing boats.

Through the FISA president Jean-Christophe Rolland, the equipment is intended to boost the development of the rowing sport in Uganda.

Addressing journalists during the official unveiling of the donated equipment at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo, Kampala, Uganda Rowing Federation President Hamza Khawa expressed gratitude to FISA.

Flanked by the UOC President William Blick and a URF executive committee member, Danstan Nsubuga, Khawa was full of praise to the world’s rowing body with hope that the equipment will further boost the development of the water sport in Uganda.

“We are humbled by the International Rowing Federation (FISA) for this equipment donated; two egometers, 30 pairs of oars and 30 boats. This is a great boost towards the development of the sport in Uganda. Our athletes will now have easy training with these acquired boats and the egometers” Khawa noted.

According to Khawa, the egometers will be placed at strategic locations (centers of sport) which will be decided by the executive committee.

The rowers present at the event, Douglas Kisalare and Alfred Okello were equally ecstatic about the acquired equipment.

“As a rower, nothing is more glorifying that having a good boat in the best shape with oars. We are so happy for the boats and egometers acquired” Okello noted.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President Blick, too, lauded FISA for the equipment, an impetus to helping the development of rowers hit the Olympic qualification mark.

“The equipment donated will help Ugandan rowers get better training which will help them hit the qualification mark for the Olympics in the coming years” Blick stated.

At the moment, there are nine rowing clubs in the country.

These include among others; Nalubaale, Green Belt, Cranes, Defenders, Express, Wellness, Lake Shore, UPDF and Maroons.

The donated equipment was tax free with the initiative orchestrated by Uganda Olympic Committee, Uganda Rowing Federation in conjunction with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).