Rwanda Premier League:

APR 2-0 Rayon Sports

Rwanda’s traditional football giants APR and Rayon Sports squared off on Saturday at the Amahoro Stadium in the heart of Kigali city.

Record league winners APR easily beat their arch rivals Rayon Sports 2-0 in an entertaining contest watched by a capacity crowd.

A goal in each half by Lague Byiringiro and Thierry Manzi gave the army side the full bragging rights.

Byiringiro scored the opener after 20 minutes before Manzi’s winner on the stroke of full time.

APR ends the first round aloft the table standings, six points better of Rayon Sports who are in second place.

Meanwhile, Marines overcame Musanze 1-0 at the Stade Umuganda, Kiyovu Sports were 4-2 winners against Mukura Victory at Stade Huye as AS Muhanga and Moses Basena’s Sunrise settled for a non-scoring stalemate at Stade Muhanga.

Earlier on Friday, AS Kigali, home to Ugandan born goalkeeper Shamiru Batte edged Heroes 1-0 at Kigali regional stadium, Nyamirambo.

Bugesera and Gasogi United settled for a one all draw and it was all square (2 all) as well when Etincelles and Gicumbi faced off.

Other Results:

Marines 1-0 Musanze

Mukura 2-4 Kiyovu Sports

AS Muhanga 0-0 Sunrise

AS Kigali 1-0 Heroes

Bugesera 1-1 Gasogi United

Etincelles 2-2 Gicumbi