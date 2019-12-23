Uganda Rugby Sevens Head coach Tolbert Onyango has summoned 15 players for the upcoming 2020 season.

The summoned squad includes seasoned players Michael Wokorach, Pius Ogena and Adrian Kasito while youngsters Alex Aturinda and Kelvin Balagadde are the freshest names on the list.

According to the training plan released by the Uganda Rugby Union, the team will begin training early next year on January 6, 2020 to kick start their campaign for a largely tight schedule ahead of them in the year.

For the year 2020, the Uganda Rugby Sevens have among others, a number of tournaments lined up that include; the newly introduced World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers and Africa Cup.

These national team engagements are in addition to the Nile Special Stout Uganda Rugby Premier League and the midyear National Sevens Series that complete the treble of local rugby in Uganda.

The Uganda Rugby Sevens qualified to compete in the newly introduced World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series as a core side from the African continent having finished second at the 2019 Rugby Africa Mens Sevens in South Africa. The side also earned a second chance to qualify for the Olympics through the Repechage tournament.

Full team list of summoned players: