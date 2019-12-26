2019 Copa Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer Championship:

Match Day 5 Results:

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa scored a hat-trick as Uganda Sand Cranes overcame Malawi 6-5 during the final match day of the 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer tournament on boxing day.

The result meant that Uganda finished second (after round robin) on the five nation log to take silver for the second successive year.

Wasswa’s three goals arrived at the opportune timing at a time he had scored the only two goals when Uganda beat Seychelles 2-0 on Christmas day.

Against Malawi, the three other goals were netted by Peter Rowch Somoka, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Douglas Muganga.

Malawi’s goals came from Isaac Kajamu (brace), Sandam Saidi, James Chikoka and Vanacio Malunga.

Uganda’s first choice goalkeeper and captain Meddie Kibirige was named goalkeeper of the tournament, the only shot stopper with a clean sheet at the annual championship.

Uganda finished with 7 points (two wins, a loss and a win by penalties) to take silver medals for the second year running.

Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge was grateful with the silver medals earned although they fell short of the expectations – trophy and gold.

Muwonge also believes that the Copa Dar es salaam tournament is a perfect measure and good preparatory ground for the AFCON 2020 beach soccer tournament that will be hosted in Uganda.

Our main objective was to win this year’s championship though it slid off our hands and we finished runners up. I am very delighted by the federation especially the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo for registering and funding our team to take part in this competition. This year’s championship it is vital in our preparation for the upcoming AFCON Beach Soccer 2020 Salim Jamal Muwonge, Uganda Sand Cranes Head Coach

Meanwhile, hosts Tanzania beat Burundi 6-3 to win the trophy for the third time in a row.

Tanzania completed the championship with 9 points coming from their three wins against Seychelles, Malawi and Burundi on the final day.

The only loss suffered by the hosts was on the opening day, against Uganda 2-0 in post-match penalties after a 3 all draw in normal time.

Awards:

Individual Accolades:

MVP: Jaruph Juma (Tanzania)

Best goalkeeper: Meddie Kibirige (Uganda)

Fair play: Seychelles

Top Scorer: Sandam Ussi – 9 goals

Best Coach: Jean Karumba – Burundi

Teams:

Champion: Tanzania (Gold Medals and Trophy)

1st Runners up: Uganda (Silver Medals)

2nd Runners up: Burundi (Bronze Medals)

2019 Copa Dar es Salaam All Results:

Match Day 1:

Seychelles 5-4 Burundi

Burundi Tanzania 3 (0) – 3 (2) Uganda

Match Day 2:

Malawi 5-7 Burundi

Burundi Seychelles 2-4 Tanzania

Match Day 3:

Malawi 8-9 Seychelles

Seychelles Uganda 4-5 Burundi

Match Day 4:

Uganda 2-0 Seychelles

Seychelles Tanzania 5-3 Malawi

Match Day 5:

Uganda Sand Cranes Delegation To Tanzania:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Mutoola)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal), Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal University), Rowch Peter Somoka (Isabeti), Faizo Muwawu (MUBS)

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee Member)

UBSA Chairman: Deo Mutabazi

Beach soccer Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye

Head Coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge

Assistant Coach: Bashir Mutyaba

Team physician: Ivan Kulika

Team manager: Tonny Ssebagala

Media: Hamza "Africana" Nsereko Kawuma

*Team Uganda returns home on the evening of Friday, 27th December 2019 aboard Kenya Airways