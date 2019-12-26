2019 Copa Da es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament:

Match Day 5 Fixtures (To be Played on Boxing Day):

Uganda Vs Malawi – 3:00 PM

Tanzania Vs Burundi – 4:45 PM

*At Coco Beach, Dar es salaam – Tanzania

The two final games for the third edition of the 2019 Copa Dar es salaam will be played on Boxing Day (26th December) at Coco beach off the Indian Ocean in the hot Dar es salaam city.

First, Uganda will take on Malawi before the mother of all battles as hosts Tanzania play Burundi.

Coming to these two important encounters, the four countries in the box have each played three games.

Uganda won via spot kicks over Tanzania 2-0 to earn their first point following a three all draw in normal time.

Then, Uganda Sand Cranes fell 5-4 to Burundi before winning 2-0 against Seychelles on Christmas Day with Alex Emmanuel Wasswa’s well taken brace.

Malawi has remained win-less in as many games, falling to Burundi (5-7), Seychelles (8-9) and lately Tanzania 3-5.

In what could be the decider of the championship, Tanzania and Burundi lock horns with the winner in normal time taking the overall trophy.

Prior to this epic clash, both countries have won two matches and lost once.

Tanzania lost to Uganda (in penalties) but swiftly recovered to beat Seychelles 4-2 and Malawi 5-3.

Burundi on the other hand has also recorded two victories; 5-7 over Malawi and 5-4 against Uganda.

The Burundians lost narrowly 5-4 to Seychelles in the opener.

The permutations:

Any of the three countries Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania could win the final championship depending on the results recorded on the day.

An outright win for Tanzania or Burundi who are both of six points apiece will propel the victor to 9 points to record the highest number of points and win the event.

However, a draw between Tanzania and Burundi will benefit Uganda who has four points coming to the final game.

In this instance, Uganda needs to win by a good goal margin, get to seven points and pray that the Tanzania – Burundi contest ends all square so that goals can decide who topples the other.

Tanzania has won the previous two editions.

2019 Copa Dar es Salaam All Results:

Match Day 1:

Seychelles 5-4 Burundi

Burundi Tanzania 3 (0) – 3 (2) Uganda

Match Day 2:

Malawi 5-7 Burundi

Burundi Seychelles 2-4 Tanzania

Match Day 3:

Malawi 8-9 Seychelles

Seychelles Uganda 4-5 Burundi

Match Day 4: