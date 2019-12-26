2019 Copa Da es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament:

Match Day 4 Results (Played on Christmas Day):

Uganda 2-0 Seychelles

Seychelles Tanzania 5-3 Malawi

Uganda Sand Cranes recorded a slim 2-0 win over islanders Seychelles on match day four at the 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer championship at Coco beach in Tanzania on Christmas Day.

Forward Alex Emmanuel Wasswa scored both goals in arguably the lowest scoring game at the annual tourney thus far.

Wasswa, a striker at St Lawrence University beach soccer club scored in the very first period of the tactical game.

The forward whose father, Salongo Kayizzi is a former Uganda Cranes international also netted in the final period for the 2-0 win.

This was the first outright victory in normal time for Uganda at the third edition of the tournament following a win by penalties on match day one over hosts Tanzania and the narrow 5-4 slip to Burundi on match day three.

Meanwhile, hosts Tanzania overcame Malawi 5-3 in the second game of the evening on Christmas Day.

Tanzania and Burundi have six points apiece with the winner in normal time taking the trophy.

Uganda who has four points has a mathematical chance to win the championship with a victory with more than five goals and prayers that the Tanzania – Burundi game is low scoring and end in a stalemate.

Match Day 5 Games on Boxing Day:

The final matches at the championship will be played on boxing day. Uganda takes on Malawi in the early kick off before hosts Tanzania shall face Burundi in a winner takes it all contest.

The format of play is round robin with the leader after all the rounds declared as the overall winner.

Tanzania has won the previous two editions.

2019 Copa Dar es Salaam All Results:

Match Day 1:

Seychelles 5-4 Burundi

Burundi Tanzania 3 (0) – 3 (2) Uganda

Match Day 2:

Malawi 5-7 Burundi

Burundi Seychelles 2-4 Tanzania

Match Day 3:

Malawi 8-9 Seychelles

Seychelles Uganda 4-5 Burundi

Match Day 4: