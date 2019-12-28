Former Charlotte Independence and Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi, alongside his wife, Jacqueline Kalungi spearheaded the renovation of Kibuli SS volleyball court on Friday.

Kalungi under his charity organisation – Henry Kalungi Foundation – procured material before actively getting involved in a bid – to refurbish the court ahead of their volleyball camp on next week.

Day well spent renovating the volleyball court for our volleyball camp.Thanks to all our amazing volunteers ❤️🙏🏿 #Whereourheartsbelong #Changinglives #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vn5CzlVjjS — Henrykalungifoundatn (@HenryKalungiFdn) December 27, 2019

Sacks of lime, and Paint among other items were used to change the face of the playing surface as well as the court’s general appearance.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports about the day’s events, Kalungi explained why the foundation is expanding it’s wings from Football to Volleyball.

“I played soccer, my wife played volleyball. The previous year when we came there were a lot of girls that were asking us so that they could also get involved in sports.

So we thought it would be good to give these kids an opportunity to participate in volleyball, so we have been able to get some equipment from our friends, coaches from US volleyball, Winthrop Volleyball – where my wife and I went. I played soccer while she played volleyball there.

“Things in Uganda may not be given much attention as we expect, so we decided to fix this volleyball court. It might not be perfect this year, but we hope to continue building on that and having camps plus outreaches where we can use my wife’s expertise to pass on some skills.”

Day well spent renovating the volleyball court at Kibuli secondary school to make sure it’s ready for the ladies. Lots of work but thanks to all our volunteers. ❤️🙏🏿 #Thankful #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/yoaLI6Eygz — Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) December 27, 2019

Dembe Rashid – the Kibuli SS Volleyball patron of was pleased with the foundation’s contribution to the school’s sports department.

“I am happy and glad to have Henry Kalungi Foundation coming in to help us get a better court. Initially it was a rough court and it could give a hard time for training and building the young talent. With their effort we hope to get better players and hope that they come back to give us something better.”

Jacqueline was relieved to have changed the face of the court as the foundation prepares for a camp at the same venue.

“This year was one we had to host a volleyball camp, but as you can see, the court needed some work. I was working on painting the poles. We are still working on it, and we shall have a new net to put on it as well. We are hoping it will last till next year as we fund-raise to construct a more sustainable outdoor court.”

The foundation – which is marking their fourth year in a row doing charity since December of 2016 – plans to have their usual party for the underprivileged children on Sunday.

Was an absolute pleasure to work with @HenryKalungiFdn @HenryKalungi and @jacquelinekalu on renovating the Kibuli SS volleyball court yesterday. Keep up the good work of improving the state of sports in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/u1ZDmK4sWQ — Edgar Kazibwe (@Edgarkazibwe) December 28, 2019

On the day, there will be washing of kids’ feet – the inspiration drawn from John 13:1-17 – when Jesus washed his disciple’s feet.