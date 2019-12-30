Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that starting next year (2020), players featuring in the Uganda Premier League will have medical insurance cover.

This was confirmed by FUFA President, Moses Magogo on Monday while delivering his end of year speech in a press briefing held at FUFA House, Mengo.

Magogo indicated that FUFA reached an agreement with AAR Healthcare Services to offer medical insurance to 400 players in the top-flight league.

‘Starting 2020, FUFA will offer medical insurance to all the players in the Uganda Premier League by AAR Insurance Company. This caters for injuries, compensation for permanent disabilities as a result of injuries.’ Confirmed Magogo.

‘We have realized over time that the country loses talented players who sustain injuries but clubs cannot afford to help them recover. We believe this will try to address that.’

Each of the 16 clubs will have 25 players accommodated in this arrangement to make a total of 400 players.

Magogo also revealed that referees who officiate in the league and have FIFA badges will also be catered for in the medical insurance cover.

The aforementioned agreement will run for a period of one year but with a clause of renewal.

AAR Healthcare Uganda Limited is a subsidiary of AAR Healthcare Holdings Limited operating in Uganda as one of the medical service providers in the country. AAR Healthcare currently has a network of 11 clinics across the country and serving over 200,000 clients annually from across the social divide.

In the rest past, several players have been involved in career-threatening injuries including goalkeeper Ramathan Male who broke his leg while playing for SC Victoria University in 2016 against Vipers SC and Vincent Onyebuch in 2017 for Express against Proline FC.