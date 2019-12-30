The President of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Moses Magogo has called out for positive energy in the development of football from key stake holders.

Magogo was addressing the media during the end of year address held on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the end of year message delivered at FUFA House, Mengo in Kampala.

“The selfish Ugandans who wish to bring down their own are engaged in the battle against football. We are not here to distribute football money. Positive energy is needed to fight for the game of football” Magogo highlighted.

Magogo hinted on the federation high and low moments in the year 2019.

Among the key moments highlighted included; winning CECAFA U15, U17, U17 girls Cosafa, U17 girls Cecafa, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, CECAFA Kagame Cup (Inter-clubs cup), Uganda qualified for the AFCON U17 finals for the first time ever, Uganda Cranes second best performance at AFCON ever, attaining the fourth consecutive CHAN qualification, runners up in 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer and being third in the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup.

“FUFA has also started an insurance fund for Uganda Premier League players courtesy of AAR Insurance, start of the Odilo challenge (national primary schools’ championship), air tickets to clubs in the CAF Club competitions (KCCA and Proline), 13 Football competitions held in the year, Shs 8 Billion sponsorship generated, Fifth Airtel – FUFA Awards were organized, Increased revenue for FUFA Radio and Shs. 320M to regional associations and active district football associations” Magogo added.

Magogo reserved time to clear the air about the FIFA World Cup tickets released by the world’s mother body.

I want to clarify the a few details about the FIFA World Cup tickets. These tickets are not for free. The portion allocated to Uganda is not only for Ugandans; but for all Ugandan football stake holders. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Challenges:

In the same vein, Magogo narrated the challenges faced by the federation.

Magogo cried out to the Government as regards the 1964 sports law that needs urgent amendment, lack of sufficient and standardized facilities, Inadequate human resource, failure for Ugandan players to break into the top five leagues in the world and the match fixing vice.

The way forward:

FUFA looks forward the mechanisms of consolidating on the achievements gained, creating Independent judicial bodies, licensing of football academies in 2020 with curriculum for these academies, making use of Kadiba and other FUFA facilities, engaging government in sports facilities development and making better use of technology and encourage the stakeholders to embrace technology.