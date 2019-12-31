Eastern Region League:

Gaddafi 2-1 Walukuba

Star studded army entity Gaddafi Football Club remains to be a strong force in the Eastern region league, with positive results and spirited performances, match after match, week in, week out.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Gaddafi condemned rivals Walukuba 2-1 in an entertaining contest played at the Gaddafi Barracks play ground in Jinja.

Gaddafi recovered from a goal down to beat Walukuba amidst a passionate noisy crowd inside the army facility.

Kabanda giving the visitors the lead after the half hour mark.

Ronald Obele brought the game level with the equalizer on the stroke of half time as the mandatory half way mark reached with both sides tied at one goal apiece.

Sharifu Ziraba’s penalty after 60 minutes of action separated the two sides in a physical duel.

Gaddafi head coach Ssebagala saluted the fighting spirit of the opposition but at the close of business, hailed his charges for the true character exhibited.

Our opponents came well prepared for this game and they might have climbed so many hills. They pushed us throughout but at the end of it all, a strong team remains a strong one. Ssebagala, head coach Gaddafi

This was Gaddafi’s second victory in their second game of the season.

Christened as the “The Soldier Boyz”, Gaddafi humbled Bugoto 3-0 away from home last week.

Ronald Bithum and diminutive midfielder Mark Bamukyaaye found the goals for Gaddafi on the road.

Bithum scored the opener in the 21st minute and the first of Bamukyaye’s two goals came in the 46th minute before a well struck kick from the penalty mark with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Next in line is another away contest for Gaddafi against Bugiri Da School on Tuesday, 7th January 2019.