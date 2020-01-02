Management at Express Football Club has confirmed Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso district as the venue for their home matches in the second half of the 2019 – 2020 StarTimes Uganda Premier League, effective match day 16.

“We shall host our games of the UPL second round at Kavumba Recreation Stadium” a club statement reads.

That said, Express will host Proline on 18th January 2020 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium in their first game of the second round.

Other second round home games for the Red Eagles will be against Mbarara City on 1st February 2020, Tooro United (19th February), URA (25th February), Wakiso Giants (18th March), BUL (8th May), Vipers (13th May) and finally against Kyetume on 16th May 2020.

Mutesa II Wankulukuku, the traditional fortress for the Red Eagles has been closed since November 2019 because of the appalling state for the playing surface following torrential rains and a series of other commercial activities that left the ground barren and unplayable.

Express becomes the second club to confirm change of venue following Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s switch to the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.

Now, Sports Club Villa, Kyetume, Tooro United and Bright Stars are the other clubs that remain to confirm their venues for the second round following issues with their respective home grounds.

Sports Club Villa was sharing Mandela National Stadium with other clubs as Kyetume and URA.

Tooro United used to host their home games in Fort Portal but the venue became unusable because of heavy rains.

In the same vein, Bright Stars shared Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium with Express.

The second round of the 2019 – 2020 UPL will kick off on Tuesday, 7th January 2020 with two games on the menu as URA hosts SC Villa in Ndejje and Tooro United shall be home to Onduparaka (exact venue to be confirmed).

Match day one will progress on Wednesday (8th January 2020) as KCCA is home to Mbarara City and Busoga United against Express in Jinja.

Then, on Friday (10th January 2020), Vipers shall take on Jackson Mayanja’s Kyetume at Kitende and Maroons will be home against Proline at Luzira.

On the subsequent day, Bright Stars will take on BUL (Venue to be confirmed) before Wakiso Giants shall host Police at the Wakisha play ground in Wakiso.

Vipers lead the 16 team table standings at half way stage of the league.

Match Day 16 games

Tuesday, January 7

URA vs SC Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje-Bombo

Tooro United Vs Onduparaka – Venue to be confirmed

Wednesday, January 8

KCCA Vs Mbarara City – Lugogo

Busoga United Vs Express – Mighty Arena

Friday, January 10

Vipers Vs Kyetume – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Maroons Vs Proline – Luzira

Saturday, January 11

Bright Stars Vs BUL – Venue to be confirmed