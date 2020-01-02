2019 – 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup:

Round of 64: 20th – 26th January 2020

A couple of non-top flight and league football clubs have been granted the advantage to host their respective games for the round of 64 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The draws for the round of 64 were held successfully at Turaco Hall, Serena Hotel on Thursday, 2nd January 2020.

In some of the games lined up, Buganda regional side Kajjansi United will host 2016 Uganda Cup winners Vipers.

Katwe United will entertain the defending champions Proline at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Lugazi Municipal takes on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Kampala regional side St Mary’s will face Express, Catida against KCCA and Gulu based Super Eagles against Sports Club Villa, among other games.

Kiryandongo United’s CEO Juma “Tata Kuyt” Kisembo whose club will host Kigezi Home Boyz from Kabale is confident that they perform well.

“Kiryandongo United is a regional side but we shall base on our good home record to overcome our opponents who are in the FUFA Big League” Kisembo noted at Serena.

The FUFA President Moses Magogo flanked by the Federation director of competitions Stanbic Bank head of marketing and communication Daniel Ogong witnessed the draws.

“We thank the sponsors (Stanbic Bank) for the continued sponsorship. The opportunities in this competition are equal for all the clubs. At least a match in each of the round televised live in the 2019 – 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup. Resources allowing, we shall have the semi-finals and finals televised live. FUFA will still pay for the CAF representatives on the continent for as long as they can progress” Magogo remarked.

Stanbic Bank reaffirmed commitment towards sponsorship with an increased package for the top performers as the winner will now take Shs 40M.

“We are pleased to again be part of the Stanbic Uganda Cup which is the biggest club football competition in the country. It is a very unique competition in that it enables small clubs at the lower levels of our football league system take on the giant clubs in the premier league” Ogong stated.

The matches for round of 64 will kick off between 20th to 26th January 2020 at various play grounds across the country.

The winner of the competition earns a direct ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

2019 – 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64 Fixtures (*Home Team first)