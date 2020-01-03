Management of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has confirmed the reappointment of Bridget Nakayenga as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The development was confirmed on 2nd January 2020 via the club’s official website.

The URA FC board of directors has appointed Ms Bridget Nakayenga to perform a role of the Acting Chief Executive Officer of URA Football Club until a substantive CEO has been recruited and appointed. The effective date of appointment is 2nd January 2020. URA FC Statement

Nakayenga is a seasoned administrator with a FUFA certified Football Administration and Management (FAMACO) credential, a key document to serve as chief executive officer.

She bounces back in acting capacity for the same role that she previously served before the appointment of Kakembo.

Kakembo’s employment contract as CEO at the tax collectors’ side ran out on 30th November 2019.

Nakayenga is also a known marketer as has been serving as the club’s chief marketing officer.

During the period of her service, Nakayenga is expected to further cement sanity between the board and technical department of the club, solicit for more sponsors and partners for the club, strengthen the club’s external relations with general public, fans, federation and other key stake holders.

To that effect, she has hinted on the key strategic areas to work upon;

I am glad that the board has entrusted me with the role of CEO in acting capacity. My key priorities will be in harmonizing relationship between the board, players and technical department, strengthening administration, events, marketing and other aspects. Bridget Nakayenga, Acting URA FC CEO

URA will kick off the second half of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League season with the home contest against Sports Club Villa on Tuesday 7 January 2020 at their newly announced Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.

During the Uganda Cup round of 64, URA will visit Lugazi Municipal at the Mehta I Stadium, Lugazi.

Founded in 2002 after merging with Lyantonde Football Club, URA has won the Uganda Premier League on four different counts in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and lately 2010–11.

They have won the Uganda Cup thrice in 2005, 2011–12 and 2013–14.

On the continent, URA FC has represented the country seven times, six in the CAF Champions League and once in the CAF Confederation Cup.