Uganda’s FIFA Assistant Referee Dick Okello has been appointed among the officials to embark on preparations for the forthcoming 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

Okello is among the 19 assistant referees picked in the preliminary selection process.

He is one of the three assistant referees from the CECAFA Referees.

The other two include; Somalia’s Hamza Abdi and Abdi Salah Mohamed from Djibouti.

Elsewhere; the assistant referees picked are; Soulaimane Almadine (Comoros), Lionel Hasinjaosoa Andrianantea (Madagascar), James Fredrick Emile (Seychelles), Habib J. Omar Sanou (Burkina Faso), Wahid Youssef Elbosaty (Egypt), Abdul Aziz Bollei Jawo (Gambia), Mathew Kanyanga (Namibia), Jospin Luckner Luckner Malonga (Central African Republic), Abdoul Aziz Moctar Saley (Niger), Samuel Pwadutakiam (Nigeria), Nouha Bangoura (Senegal), Dos Rels Montenegro Abelmiro (Sao Tome and Principe), Boris Ditsoga Marlaise (Gabon), Hassani Khalil (Tunisia), Styven Moutsassi Moyo Danek (Congo) and Moroccoan Zakaria Brinsi.

Center Referees:

The CECAFA region has six center referees to include Eritrea’s Tsegay Mogos Teklu, Jean Claude Ishimwe (Rwanda), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Souleiman Ahmed Djama (Djibouti), Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail (Sudan) and Burundian Georges Gatogato.

The vastly experienced trio of Zambian Janny Sikazwe, Gambia’s Papa Bakary Gassama and Rakotojaona Andofetra from Madagascar are also part of the crop.

Other center referees include; Mohamed Mahmoud Zakaria (Egypt), Mohamed Maarouf Mansour (Egypt), Daouda Gueye (Senegal), Samir Guezzaz (Morocco), Daniel Laryea (Ghana), Ali Moussa Mohamed (Niger), Lahlou Benbraham (Algeria), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Haythem Gutrat (Tunisia), Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralail (Mauritius) and Dahane Belda from Mauritania.

There are two physical instructors in Senegal’s Mademba Mbacke and Mohamed Houssein Ali from Djibouti.

The six technical instructors include the ever fresh Malangu Diedhiou from Senegal,

Jerome K Damon (South Africa), Doue Nournandiez Desire (Cote d’Ivoire), Essam Abdel Fattah (Egypt) and An Yan Lim Kee Chong from Mauritius.

The CHAN 2020 is slated to be held in the month of April by West African, Cameroon.

The tournament is exclusively played by players plying their trade in the domestic local leagues.

