9th Entebbe Holiday Football & Netball Camp:

11th – 15th January 2020

At Nkumba Kataka & Nkumba University Play Grounds

Categories: U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, Girls Football (Open) & Netball

Entry Fees: Shs 250,000 Per team

Rewards: Ball per team, Full Kit of Jerseys, Medals, Trophies and Certificates

Theme: “Using Sports to fight TB”

The 9th edition of the Entebbe Holiday Football and Netball camp has been officially launched on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Nkumba Kataka play- ground.

The week-long championship will be organized for the 9th year in a row with this year’s theme “Using sports to fight TB”.

Shafiq Kakooza, the director of Five Stars Soccer Academy, the organizers of this annual event asserts that the camp will once again provide the youngsters with the opportunity to showcase their full potential, a great platform as a stepping stone to better their careers.

“We are back for the 9th year in a row as the 2020 Entebbe Holiday football and netball Camp will take center stage between 10th to 15th January at Nkumba Kataka play-ground. The players will be accommodated at Nkumba Secondary School. This camp is a great plat form for young players to be exposed so that they can be scouted by schools, academies and national teams. This year’s theme is using sports to fight Tubercluosis (TB)” Kakooza noted.

Competitions:

The different competitions that will be fielded in this championship are in several catergories to include; U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 (all boys), Girls Football (Open) as well as Netball (open).

The key partners for this camp include Nkumba Secondary School (for accomodation), Five Stars Sports Center, Joseph Mukasa Foundation, Nkumba Primary and Nkumba University (competition venues).

Each of the participating teams will pay Shs 250,000 per team fielded.

Rewards:

Upon registration, each team is given a ball. The outstanding teams and players will get certificates of recognition, medals, trophies and full jerseys (shirts, shorts and stockings).