For the 17th year in a row, the Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) youth soccer camp was successfully held with this year’s championship hosted by African Junior school in Bulenga.

The three day camp was well concluded on 2nd January 2020 with different winners in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and inaugural U-19 competitions in the boys’ catergory.

Namasuba Juventus clinched a double in the U-15 and U-17 events, Real Everton Academy took the U-11 title as Streamline Academy and Raising Star Bulenga emerged champions in the U-13 and U-19 tournaments.

Following years of rotating the event at various venues across the country, KAJUFA leaders now plan to have a permanent home where they will host the event.

The development comes at a time where the concern of sports infrastructure is a country-wide out-cry and football grounds are one of the most sought after facilities.

“For a long time, we have been rotating the KAJUFA annual youth soccer camp in various venues. Now, we plan to have our own home. We are in advanced talks with a bank for a loan to pay for land as we shall pay back in installments” Barnabas Mwesigwa, the CEO of KAJUFA noted.

U-11:

Real Everton beat KJT 3-1 in post-match penalties to lift the U-11 tournament, following a goal-less draw in normal time.

Kenneth Nsubuga, Kevin Mugwana, Elvin Lukwago and Hamuza Kyambadde were some of the outstanding young players for Real Everton Academy.

U-13:

Streamline Academy emerged winners in the U-13 catergory, overcoming Proway 3-0 in a one sided final.

Francis Baraba, Joel Kyeyune and Lawrence Muhumuza scored the goals for Streamline Academy.

U-15:

In the much competitive U-15 finale, Namasuba Juventus edged Njeru based Rays of Grace Academy 1-0 in the well contested duel.

Abubaker Saidina’s moment of brilliance with a well struck free-kick from 30 yards was the only difference in the closing stages of the game.

Rays of Grace had been dominant in the opening stanza but not effective as sharp shooter Leonard Kasanya and Patrick Senkusu were not effective in front of goal.

U-17:

Namasuba Juventus once again returned to the podium victorious in the U-17 catergory, coming top of KJT 5-4 in a tense dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Normal time of this final had ended goal-less. Namasuba Juventus’ Hassan Mubiru, Haruna Kalungi, Musa Male were some of the outstanding players.

U-19:

For the first time ever, the U-19 event was added onto the menu with four teams.

Raising Star from Bulenga lifted the event with a 5-4 post match penalty win over Real Everton after normal time had ended all square, one all.

Isa Bugembe had scored for Raising Star before Mudashiru Nsubuga replied for Real Everton in normal time.

The U-19 event produced outstanding players as Habib Oloya, Isa Bugembe, Andrew Kawooya (Raising Star), Yunusu Kasimu, Edward Muwonge, Mudashiru Nsubuga (Real Everton), Francis Kirya, Isaac Lipa (TYAF) and Steven Gitta, Amir Nitara (Five Star) among others.

FUFA Youth delegate Farouk Kigongo sings praise of the academies that managed to participate in this year’s event, saluting the leadership of KAJUFA for being able to sustain the tournament for 17 years now.

“Organizing a tournament for 17 years is now a mean feat. We therefore thank the teams that have always come to take part and the different leaders who made administrative decisions. In a special way, I thank the key partners and sponsors with the leadership of FUFA. KAJUFA has proved worthwhile over the years that the tournament is of value producing great players, coaches and administrators” Kigongo noted.

Time immemorial, players such as Mike Mutyaba, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Fahad Bayo, William Luwagga Kizito, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Steven Sserwadda and many others have played this tournament at some stage in their budding careers.

Proven administrators and coaches like Ronald Ssali, Hamuza Lutalo, Shafic Kigongo, Bashir Mutyaba, Farouk Kigongo, Mansoor Kabugo and many others are also vivid cases of personalities who have been involved in KAJUFA activities and tournaments.

The 18th edition will also be held at the African Junior School in Bulenga with academies all over the country expected to take part.