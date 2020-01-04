Edward Kaziba says SC Villa is targeting to strength in the January transfer window with at least three players.

The Jogoos surprised many with decent performances in the first round of the league where they lost only twice and finished third on the 16-team table.

With the second round commencing next week, Kaziba says they want to be better.

“We had a good performance in the first round but we are not taking anything for granted,” said Kaziba. “If all goes well, we shall recruit a defender, a midfielder and a forward to strengthen the squad for better results,” he added.

The Jogoos begin their second round campaign with an away tie against URA on Tuesday January 7 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.