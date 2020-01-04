Innocent Wafula believes it’s not about the shirt number you don after he agreed to leave shirt 14 for new signing Paul Mucureezi at Vipers.

The former Gor Mahia player was given shirt 14 at the start of the season after he donned jersey number 30 when he joined the club in January last year.

There were question marks about his future at the club after his number given away but it’s understood the two parties agreed.

“Mucu wanted shirt 14 and Wafula agreed to give it to him,” a source close to the club said. “It has nothing to do with him leaving the club,” a source added.

“It’s not about which jersey number. I changed shirt numbers over three times at Gor Mahia but I still performed,” Wafula reportedly said.

At first, the club had offered shirt number 7 which belongs to Tom Masiko who is loan at Wakiso Giants but Mucu preffered his lucky number which he has donned at his previous clubs.

Meanwhile, Kawowo Sports understands Wafula is in contact with an Italian club and could leave as soon as possible for trials.

He has only been delayed by a visa and it that why it was easy for him to give away the jersey as he has hope his time at the club could be over if he passes trials in Italy.