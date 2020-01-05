Hard working right back Aggrey Kirya has re-joined Bright Stars Football Club.

Kirya has been a free agent since featuring for Bright Stars in last year’s Uganda Cup final against winners Proline at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Ironically, Kirya was red carded in the same game by referee Ali Sabilla following a second bookable offence.

Kirya was off loaded by head coach Muhammed Kisekka at the start of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League season.

Since leaving Buganda regional side Bombo FC in 2015, Kirya joined Onduparaka from where he crossed to Bright Stars in 2016.

He had been the part of Bright Stars team for two seasons, often being deployed interchangeably at right back with Andrew Kaggwa.

Bright Stars is also planning the acquisition of four more players on loan from Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side is looking towards acquiring the services of gangly URA forward Steven Munguchi and towering center forward Fesali Najib.

Onduparaka goalkeeper Julius Ssekyewa has been training with the side with prospect of joining them.

Meanwhile, disgruntled Bright Stars’ defender Farouk Katongole has been training at Tooro United since the start of the year.

Katongole seems destined on the journey away from Bright Stars.

Bright Stars will kick off the second round of the season with a home duel against Jinja based BUL at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium on Saturday, January 11 2020.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars will make the long trip to West Nile to play Koboko Rising Stars during the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 engagement between 20th – 26th January 2020.