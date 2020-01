The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match officials for match day 16.

Match day 16 kicks off on Tuesday, 7th 2020 with two matches, two other matches on the subsequent day, three games on Friday, 10th January and one match on Saturday, 11th January 2020.

The center referees will include; Muzamiru Waiswa (URA vs SC Villa), Mashood Ssali (Tooro United Vs Onduparaka), William Oloya (KCCA Vs Mbarara City), Ronald Madanda (Busoga United Vs Express), Shamirah Nabadda (Vipers Vs Kyetume), Rajab Bakasembe (Bright Stars Vs BUL), Alex Muhabi (Maroons Vs Proline) and Asadu Ssemere (Wakiso Giants Vs Police).

Match Day 16 Officials:

Tuesday, January 7

• Match 121: URA vs SC Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje – Bombo

Center Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official: Robert Donney

Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ever jovial Mashood Ssali will travel to Fort Portal for the Tooro United vs Onduparaka contest at St Paul Seminary play ground

• Match 122: Tooro United Vs Onduparaka – St Paul Seminary Play ground, Fort Portal

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth Official: John B. Kalibbala

Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya is in charge of KCCA against Ankole Lions, Mbarara City at Lugogo

Wednesday, 8th January 2020:

Match 123: KCCA Vs Mbarara – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko

Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu

Fourth Official: Rehuman Atiku

Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

• Match 124: Busoga United Vs Express – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Center Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa

Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Friday, January 10

• Match 125: Vipers Vs Kyetume – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Center Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Assistant Referee 1: Okello Lee

Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

• Match 126: Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: Nasser Muhammed Kirya

Referee Assessor: David Katabira

• Match 127: Maroons Vs Proline – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Center Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi

Referee Assessor: Margaret Kubingi

Saturday, January 11 2020

• Match 128: Wakiso Giants Vs Police – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Center Referee: Asadu Ssemeere

Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange