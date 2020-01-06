Uganda boxing national team (The Bombers) for the Africa Olympic qualifiers slated for Dakar in Senegal come February 2020 has been determined.

This followed the successful final round of the qualifiers that were held on Sunday, 5th January at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

The team has 13 boxers; eight of whom are male and five female.

Disan Mubiru (Flyweight), Isaac Masembe (Featherweight), Yasin Adinan (Lightweight), Musa Shadir (Welterweight), David Semujju (Middleweight), Joshua Male (Light Heavyweight), Alex Bwambale (Heavyweight) and Solomon Geko (Super Heavyweight) are the male boxers on the team.

The five female boxers include; Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight), Suzan Akello (Featherweight), Rebecca Amongin (Lightweight), Milly Nakalema (Welterweight) and Dorren Nasali (Middleweight).

How they qualified:

The Bombers skipper Shadir piped Stanley Mugerwa in the welterweight (69kgs), Male overcame Mukiibi Idris in the second round in the light heavyweight category.

Yasin Adinan shocked Joshua Tukamuhebwa in the lightweight (63kgs).

Swedish based Bwambale was better than Kyambadde in the heavyweight category.

The super heavyweight category between Geko and Hudson Muhumuza was won by the former.

Semujju overcame Yusuf Nkobeza in the middleweight category and Masembe floored Jonah Kyobe in the featherweight (57 kgs).

Mubiru edged Muhammad Lwanga in the Flyweight (52kgs).

Ladies:

Dorren Nasali eliminated All Africa Games bronze medalist Hellen Baleke during the middleweight category.

Jalia Nali who was also on the Uganda bombers squad in Rabat, Moroodo fell to Suzan Akello in the featherweight category.

Nanziri smiled past Teddy Nakimuli (Flyweight category), Amongin beat Sarah Laker (Lightweight )as Nakalema condemned Lydia Nantale in the welterweight division.

Sadly, the three boxers who were in Morocco Tukamuhebwa, Nali and Baleke failed to make it to the grade.

The team is expected to start residential training drills soon.

Bombers Full Squad:

Disan Mubiru (Flyweight)

Isaac Masembe (Featherweight)

Yasin Adinan (Lightweight)

Musa Shadir Bwogi (Captain) – Welterweight

David Semujju (Middle Weight)

Joshua Male (Light Heavyweight)

Alex Bwambale (Heavyweight)

Solomon Geko (Super Heavyweight

Female: