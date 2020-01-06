Calm defender Allan “Back” Katwe has joined Uganda Premier League side Tooro United as a free agent.

Katwe joins Tooro United weeks after being officially released from Kenya Premier League outfit Sofapaka, following cases of unpaid salaries.

The intelligent center half brings calmness at the backline of the club where they are bound to lose Musa Mukasa and Arthur Kiggundu.

Katwe has been training with Tooro United under coach Eric “Kawoowo”Ndifuna and featured in most build up matches for the club.

In fact, he is among the new faces that traveled to Fort Portal for the club’s home duel against Onduparaka at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground on Tuesday.

What Katwe misses in speed and physicality is easily compensated by his awesome intellect with the ball and game reading antics.

Katwe will make his debut in the Uganda Premier League following years in the FUFA Big League with Nkumba University (now defunct).

He is also a beach soccer player.

Tooro United hosts Onduparaka on Tuesday, 7th January 2020 on match day 16 in Fort Portal during a game that will be officiated by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali.

They are 13th with 14 points from 15 matches.