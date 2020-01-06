With just three matchdays played, the new 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League season broke off for Christmas on December 14, 2019. Four weeks later, in the new decade, the top flight rugby league in the Pearl Of Africa returns.

The best rugby clubs in the country will be back in action on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Matchday 4 of the season.

Log leaders Heathens play host to Entebbe-based Mongers at Kyadondo while bottom-placed Impis visit Pirates at Kings Park.

The clash at Kyadondo is arguably the tightest fixture of the matchday despite Heathens being dominant in recent times. Last season, Heathens defeated Mongers by a low 16-00 at Kyadondo and a wide 07-40 away in Entebbe.

However, Mongers began this season strongly. It was a painful loss at the hands of Kobs in Matchday 3 that ended their two-weeks’ stay atop the log and dropped them to 5th place by the close of business on the day. They resume their campaign against a high-flying Heathens army that ran 9 tries against helpless Impis at Makerere on the same day.

In the other fixtures, Rams entertain Kobs at The Graveyard while at Legends, Warriors will attempt to continue their unbeaten run against Jinja Hippos in the early kick-off before Rhinos lock horns with Buffaloes.

The new year brings with it a change in the weather in the central region of Uganda where all the 10 teams are based. From struggling with wet & muddy conditions, teams will now have to deal with the unforgiving hot and dry conditions on pitch.

These contrasts in the playing conditions will be a tough test of the versatility of the players, and the depth of the teams as the first round progresses.

MATCHDAY FOUR FIXTURES