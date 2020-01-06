Mansoor Bwanika and Rashida Mutesi extended their brilliant performance, emerging champions at the 2020 Kampala Open Pool Championship that climaxed on Sunday at D’Arena bar in Kampala.

Bwanika, the 2018 National Open champion continued to cement his dominance clinching the Kampala Open in style overcoming 127 other participants.

In the final, the current number one seed edged Mustapha Bwire, winning the game 7-4.

Bwire, the captain of Capital Night had stunned Amos Ndyagumanawe in a thrilling semifinal encounter. On the other hand, Bwanika overcame Ibra Ssewali in the semis but his toughest opponent was former National Open Champion, Fahad Ssewankambo in the quarterfinals.

It should be noted that Bwanika was defending the title he won in November 2018, the last time it was staged.

In the ladies’ category, youngster Mutesi continued to etch her name into the history books as she defied odds to defend the title ahead of favorites Vicky Namuyanja and Rita Nimusiima.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Rashidah Mutesi attempts a shot during the 2018 Nile Special National Pool Championship(File Photo)

Kikadde as she is popularly known, Mutesi had to stage a comeback in the final against Namuyanja. At one time, she trailed 4-1 but held her nerves to win the last four frames and clinch the championship.

She had earlier stopped Nimusiima in the semifinals, winning the game 6-4.

On top of the trophies and medals, Bwanika and Mutesi walked away with a cash prize of 2 M and 1.7M shillings respectively.