2019 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Football Camp:

Finals:

U-9: Sparta 09 Kampala 0 (2) – 0 (1) King of Kings

Sparta 09 Kampala King of Kings U-11: Big Talent Soccer School 2 – 1 Kampala Galaxy

Big Talent Soccer School Kampala Galaxy U-13: Mutukula 0 – 1 Sparta 09 Kampala

Mutukula Sparta 09 Kampala U-15: Everton Uganda 1 – 0 Big Talent Soccer Schoool

Everton Uganda Big Talent Soccer Schoool Girls: Everton Uganda 1-0 Uganda Martyrs

The annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp successfully climaxed at the Ganyanya Junior School in Jeeza along Mityana road.

Sparta 09 Kampala academy and Everton Uganda won two events of the five available trophies.

Everton Uganda was successful in the U-15 boys event as Sparta 09 Kampala came top in the U-9 and U-13 boys catergories.

Shakir Kiyingi scored the lone goal for Sparta 09 Kampala during their 1-0 win against Mutukula in the U-13 final.

Musician Eddie Kenzo’s owned Big Talent Soccer School won the U-11 boys finale.

Top scorer Roy Olara (6 goals) and Dalson Sseguya found the goals for Big Talent Soccer School as Steven Lukwago found the consolation for Kampala Galaxy during the 2-1 result in the U-11 final.

For eight years now, the camp was successfully held with at least 2752 participants taking part from the respective academies in the country.

Best players, coaches and teams rewarded:

Like the norm has been over the years, the outstanding best players, coaches and teams were given certificates, medals, plaques and trophies.

Big Talent Soccer School had the biggest individual award winners (six).

Immensely gifted left footed forward Farouk Tumwesigye was the top scorer U-15.

Innocent Walukagga (MVP U-15), Shafiq Nsubuga (Best goalkeeper U-11), Benjamin Nsindabagoma (Top scorer U-9), Roy Olala (Top scorer U-11) and best goalkeeper U-15 Sharif Wedala, all of Big Talent Soccer School were also rewarded.

Other individual performers:

U-9:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Daniel “Messi” Lyligima from King of Kings Academy.

The best goalkeeper was Japhet Mapusi of Sparta 09 and the best coach was Isaac Nsumba (Sparta 09).

U-11:

Kampala Galaxy’s Steven Lukwago was most Valuable Player (MVP).

Kampala Galaxy’s Maurice Micklish was best coach.

U-13:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Sparta 09’s Ashiraf Kyakuwa.

Fahad Bukenya of Mutukula Soccer Academy finished with 7 Goals to take the golden boot.

Rauf Ssemuyaba of Sparta 09 Academy was best goalkeeper as Bonny Wamukota (Mutukula Soccer Academy) was best coach.

Girls:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Josephine Ndagire of Everton Uganda.

Sharon Namatovu, another Everton Uganda was top scorer having netted three goals.

The best goalkeeper was Daphne Nayenga of Uganda Martyrs High School as Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda) took home the best coach’s plaque.

U-15:

Everton Uganda’s Ali Ssenkunda was named the best coach in the U-15 catergory.

According to FUFA youth delegate Farouk Kigongo who witnessed the climax of this camp, the quality of the players produced is convincing, a strong benchmark for schools, academies and national under age sides scouting talent.

“There was a great level of organization at the 2019 – 2020 Watoto Wasoka football camp. This is one of the tournaments that provide a rich fertile ground to scout talent for schools, academies and the Uganda Under age teams” Kigongo noted.

The Watoto Wasoka Christmas camp has been held since 2012 on a rotational basis.

Watoto Wasoka is a youth-led Football 4 Development scheme using football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda that seeks to change lives, one game at a time, through structured football programmes.

The organization is currently working with more than 6,000 kids, organizing programmes such as the Primary Schools League, Slums Derby, the Christmas Camp, Football 4 WASH and the Sparta 09 teams.

