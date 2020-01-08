Sadio Mane was crowned the 2019 African Football of the Year on Tuesday beating rivals for the past two years Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez.

The vote is decided through a number of phases that include a vote by the Caf technical and Development Committee where Uganda is member through Edgar Watson, the Media Experts where Usher Komugisha is also a representative from the Pearl of Africa.

Then, team captain Denis Onyango and national team coach Jonathan McKinstry also vote as representatives from Uganda but at a later stage where the final three have been determined by the previous voted.

There is only one category where Uganda has no representatives and that’s the Legends.

In order, former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes captain Watson voted for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Teye Partey.

Usher Komugisha had different ideas though as he voted for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Baghdad Bounedjah, Ferjani Ssasi and Denis Onyango.

Onyango who had no chance to pick himself preffered to go for Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in that order while McKinstry got it perfect with votes to Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez

