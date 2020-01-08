Kelvin Balagadde had his first training session with the Uganda Rugby Sevens on Wednesday at Kyadondo Rugby Club. The youthful star says the national team call-up is a golden opportunity for him to get better as a rugby player.

Balagadde, who has featured for his club Black Pirates for two seasons in the national sevens circuits, opines that he has only one shot to make the best out of this opportunity.

I am excited. i have one shot at this, an opportunity for me to grow and get better as a rugby player, and i hope to make the most out of it. Kelvin Balagadde, speaking after his first training session with the national 7s side.

Kelvin Balagadde earned head coach Tolbert Onyango’s favour with his show of hard work and dedication at club level and in the National Sevens Academy.

Black Pirates RFC Balagadde in support play of teammate during a premier league match.

Head Coach Tolbert Onyango has faith in the youngster and believes he will be a great asset to the national team.

I have worked with balagadde before in the academy, and i know the kind of player i’m dealing with. Tolbert Onyango

Balagadde, an undergraduate student at Kyambogo University, is a graduate of the Pirates second-tier side, Sailors who play in the Central League Championship. Balagadde was captain of the St. Mary’s College Kisubi rugby team in his teenage at high school.

His rise through the rugby ranks in the country has only just begun, and the sky will be the limit.