Uganda Cranes forward William Luwagga Kizito has joined a new club in Europe after leaving Shakhtar Karagandy in Kazakhstan.

Luwagga has officially joined Hapoel Kfar Saba FC, a team that competes in the Israeli Premier League.

The former Vipers SC player took to his official social media platforms to confirm the deal indicating he is ready for the new challenge.

“Time to open up a new chapter and explore a larger center…God be with me in my new home @hapoel_kfs.”

This is the 8th club that Luwagga is joining in Europe since moving from Vipers SC in 2012.

The other clubs include Leixoes, Sporting Covilha, CD Feirense and Rio Ave (all Portuguese clubs).

Recently, he has played for CMS Politehnica Lasi in Romania before being sent on loan to Belarus champions BATE Borisov last season and Shakhtar Karagandy where he has been playing.

About Hapoel Kfar Saba FC

Hapoel Kfar Saba FC is an Israeli football club based in Kfar Saba. The club currently competes in the Israeli Premier League and plays its home matches at Levita Stadium.

They are managed by Ofir Haim and currently second from the bottom of the log with 14 points in 17 games.