City Oilers 63-57 UCU Canons (Oilers lead series 3-1)

City Oilers are a game away from winning an unprecedented seventh straight National Basketball League title.

Oilers defeated UCU Canons, 63-57, in Game 4 on Friday night behind Jimmy Enabu’s 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Oilers controlled much of the first quarter which they won 18-12 but Canons, who playing a swarming defense early in the second period held Oilers scoreless in nearly six minutes as their uptempo game put in a place of bother.

The Canons, however, pressed a self-destruct button late in the second frame when they became careless with the ball turning it over multiple times and Oilers took full advantage, taking a 9-point (30-21) lead into the halftime break and never looked back.

Tsaubah Stone / FUBA Jimmy Enabu

Ben Komakech and Enabu hit 3-pointers to start the third quarter and Oilers led by as many as 13 points but Canons rallied back and came within 4 points on Fayed Baale’s 3-pointer but gave-up an open lay-up to Enabu at the horn.

Canons carelessness with the ball in transition continued in the fourth quarter and Oilers made them pay with Jame Okello (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Tonny Drileba who played on four fouls getting the champions over the line.

David Deng scored team-high 16 points for Canons, Fadhil Chuma scored 11 points and picked 8 rebounds and Baale had 10 points.

Game 5 will be played on Wednesday, January 15.