Maroons 1-2 Proline

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza scored twice in the first half as ten-man Proline beat Maroons 2-1at Luzira.

Kiiza scored in the 14th and 20th minute to ensure Proline took a two-goal cushion into the change rooms at half time.

Eight minutes after the break, Steven Mukwala pounced on a loose ball to cut the hosts’ deficit as Maroons put up a better show in the second half.

Proline had to endure the last twenty minutes with a man less after skipper Mustafa Mujjuzi was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Proline held on for all three points but stay bottom of the log with 12 points while Maroons are 10th with 19 points from sixteen games.