Hippos make the longest trip of the weekend from Jinja to Legends Rugby Grounds where Warriors await them in matchday four of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The 9 Barrels Warriors are undefeated thus far with 12 points that places them in second on the log while Jinja Hippos are 7th with a single win out of the three matches played.

Both teams’ positions on the log do not paint a clear picture of their strengths, especially the Hippos’.

Hippos won their opening match of the season by 10-06 against Mulago Rams. This was followed by a slim 11-10 loss to Mongers in Entebbe and a low scoring 13-00 defeat to Black Pirates at home.

Judging from these results, it is evident that the Hippos are able to beat their fellow bottom-half sides and can be a painful thorn in the flesh to the top half sides in the league. They’re a team that can score points, and are equally able to defend when pushed to the back foot.

In contrast, the Warriors continue to surprise many with their progress thus far. Having kicked off the season with a 17-10 win over Makerere Impis, Warriors beat Rams 13-09 and closed the year with a strong 10-08 victory against fellow Legends side Rhinos.

Warriors have had excellent game management, and they boast of a sharp running backline who can be lethal on the break. The Warriors play off the boot quite often, and will not be shy to go for points when a penalty is gifted to them.

That said, this is a match that the neutral rugby fans should be looking forward to. It promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams go out to prove their critics wrong.