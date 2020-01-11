2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda Vs Ethiopia

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda U-17 Girls’ National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the team that will start against Ethiopia in the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday in Lugogo.

The team named largely remains the same that has been starting games in recent engagements.

Daphine Nyayenga start in goal with Samlie Nakachwa and Sumayah Komuntale employed as the right and left backs respectively.

Bira Naddunga and Stella Musubika continue with their partnership at the heart of defence.

In a 4-3-3 system, the midfield trio has Kevin Nakachwa as the holding midfield. Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Hadijja Nandago are the two creative midfielders.

The front three has the usual suspects in skipper Juliet Nalukenge, ambidextrous Fauzia Najjemba, and Margaret Kunihira.

This is the first leg of the first round with the return leg expected in two weeks’ time in Adis Ababa.

Uganda’s Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumayah Komuntale, Bira Naddunga, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijjah Nandago, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK), Patricia Akiror, Zaina Nandede, Catherine Nagadya, Zaitun Namaganda, Gloria Namugerwa, Gillian Akadinda