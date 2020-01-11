FIFA U17 Women World Cup Qualifiers (1st Leg)

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

Uganda U-17 girls team beat Ethiopia during the first leg of the FIFA U17 Women World Cup qualifier played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Saturday.

Captain Juliet Nalukenge and second half substitute Catherine Nagaddya scored for Uganda.

Nalukenge headed home the first goal after just four minutes off Fauzia Najjemba’s cross on the right right.

Uganda would have earned their second goal on 11 minutes but Hadijah Nandago’s goal was disallowed by Sudanese referee Khadmallah Angato Koko for off-side.

Nine minutes later, Samali Nakacwa’s cross from the right was headed out by Nalukenge.

Ethiopia reacted swiftly through Mesay Temesgen Tanga’s double free-kicks inside two minutes.

First, goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga stopped the initial kick and the second one settled onto the cross bar.

On the half hour mark, Margret Kunihira had a goal bound shot blocked.

Towards the closing minutes of the first half, Temegen had a shot cleared by Stella Musibika.

Kunihira tapped over the bar from close range and Ethiopia’s best moment came from Ojho Odong.

Two minutes into the second half, Shakira Nyinagahirwa became the first player to be cautioned for a malicious foul.

After 50 minutes, defender Bira Nadunga blocked a shot from Ethiopia’s Haile Bekele Nigist

Uganda’s goalkeeper Nyayenga was fully alert to tame a long free-kick delivery from Aragaw Wodajo.

Ethiopia called for the first change of the game when Basa Tonja Serkalem was introduced for Odong Ojho.

On the hour mark, Catherine Naggadya replaced Hadijah Nandago.

Najjemba nearly made it two after 67 minutes but the visitors’ goalkeeper saved the effort for a corner kick.

Medina Jemal force a save from Nyayenga with two minutes to play.

Kevin Nakacwa limped out for Zaitun Namaganda with 18 minutes to play.

Nalukenge beat two of her markers but goalkeeper Foziya Zenabu was quicker off the line to save in the 77th minute.

Bekele Nigist had a free-kick over the goal area with 10 minutes to play.

Uganda doubled the lead when Naggadya scored the second goal off Najjemba’s cross on the left wing.

The return leg will be held between 20th and 25th January 2020.

The winner on aggregate over the two legs will face either Tanzania or Burundi.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda XI: Daphine Nyayenga (G.K), Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale , Bira Nadunga, Musibika Stella, Kevin Nakacwa, Kunihira Margret, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Nandago Hadijja, Fauzia Najjemba

Subs: JoanNamusisi, Catherine Nagadya, Gillian Akandinda, Namugerwa Gloria, Akiror Patricia, Namaganda Zaituni, Zaina Nandede

Ethiopia U-17 XI: Foziya Zenabu Temesgen (G.K), Betlehem Bekele Chumo, Ariet Odong Ojho, Haile Nigist Bekele, Jemal Endris Medina, Haile Beleti Zewdu, Kama Netsanet Tsehgaye (Captain), Hana Hailu Kefele, Truwork Wodajo Arajaw, Yordanos Berhe Yirgaw, Mesay Temesgen Tanga

Subs: Banchayehu Demelash Alem (G.K), Tsion Feleken Fanakasha, Serkalem Basa Tonja, Fasika Mesfin Gojam, Yemisrach Moges Kebede, Fana Zenebe Belew, Kalkidan Tesfaye Belew

Officials:

Center Referee: Khadmallah Angato Koko (Sudan)

Assistant Referee 1: Hanadi Ismail (Sudan)

Assistant Referee 2: Remaz Khalil (Sudan)

Fourth Official: Darlene Nduwayo (Burundi)