Vipers SC could have picked maximum points against Kyetume FC on Friday the Venoms had to dig deep to overcome their opponents.

Debutant Paul Mucureezi scored the lone goal of the game in the 8th minute to help Vipers SC regain their four-point gap lead ahead of second-placed KCCA FC.

Head coach Golola conceded his charges were not impressive but he was delighted they secured maximum points.

“I admit we did not play impressively, but I’m happy with the boys, we managed to get the three points,” he said as quoted by viperssc.com

“We have just resumed and the first game isn’t always easy, but expect improvement going forward,” Golola added.

Whereas Vipers SC have maintained their grip at the top of the table, the three-time league winners have not been impressive in most of the games this season often grinding results.

That could be a character of a team that wants to win a championship but it leaves unanswered questions whether the same will continue to happen in the second round that is very key in the title race.

Vipers SC will return to action on Tuesday next week away to Proline FC in Lugogo.