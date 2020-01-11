Wakiso Giants 1-2 Police

Andrew Kigozi came off the bench to score the winner as Police edged hosts Wakiso Giants 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso to hand Charles Livingstone Mbabazi a false start at the Giants.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma had scored in the first half to cancel out an early goal by Ben Ocen.

Ocen put the visitors in the lead inside two minutes completing a move he started with a dummy of a pass to Arafat Galiwango who turned provider.

The Purple Sharks swiftly responded with Sserunkuma restoring parity with a centre forward’s finish for his first league goal of the season.

The veteran forward could have doubled the lead but his effort with goalie Davis Mutebi beaten was cleared off the line by Henry Katongole.

Police Coach Abdallah Mubiru made a change in the first half withdrawing Fahad Kizito with Kigozi as the game ended square at half time.

In the second half, Ruben Kimera came on for Pius Kagwa and he paid the faith with an assist to Kigozi for the winner in the 67th minute.

By then, Mbabazi had made two changes with Ivan Ssebuguzi and Yasin Mugume replacing Hakim Ssenkumba and Ivan Kiweewa respectively.

The last throw of the dice for the hosts saw Karim Ndugwa replace Sserunkuma but the Cops held on for maximum points and become the first team in the topflight to complete a double over the league’s newcomers.

Police jump from the relegation zone for the first time this season moving to 13th on the table with 15 points while Wakiso Giants are 8th with five points better.

What next?

Wakiso Giants visit Mbarara City at Bombo on Wednesday while on the same day, Police host Express at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.